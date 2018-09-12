CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Ground will be broken for the Chesterfield SportsComplex later this month.
The $21.5 million, 84,000 square-foot facility will feature two NHL-sized rinks, a second-floor viewing platform, seating for about 2,000 spectators, locker rooms, officers and team meeting rooms. Funding for the project will reportedly come from chartable contributions, bank financing and funding from the Chesterfield Valley Transportation Development District for public infrastructure improvements associated with the project.
The facility will be located in the Chesterfield Valley near the Comfort Inn.
Maryville University will be the exclusive university to call the Chesterfield SportsComplex home. In addition to the Chesterfield Hockey Association, several local high schools are committed to using the facility, including Parkway West, Ft. Zumwalt West, St. Louis Priory, Marquette and Lafayette.
The project will take about 11 months to complete. Officials hope to have the grand opening in late summer 2019.
