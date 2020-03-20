ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- All over the country grocery store workers are struggling to keep shelves stocked as anxious shoppers rush to the stores to stock up.
Those workers are worried that they are at risk for infection, as they continue to work while others stay home.
A chapter president of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union is accusing Missouri Governor Mike Parson of putting grocery store workers in danger.
David Cook told News 4 the governor has continued to totally ignore the dangers posed to tens of thousands of front line grocery clerks and pharmacy technicians.
He believes the workers are showing more courage than the governor as they continue to stand in front of customers each day who are potential carriers of the virus.
Cook says he has repeatedly called on Parson to take similar actions like in other states. In Minnesota, grocery workers are classified as emergency first responders and are subject to additional benefits under the law.
"It should include the first screening. It should include first available necessary medical and safety equipment. It should include a right to travel. And not be pulled over by police," Cook said.
News 4 has reached out to Parson’s office several times in response to Cook’s frustrations. We have yet to hear back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.