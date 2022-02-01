Grocery stores in St. Louis prepare for crowds ahead of snowstorm

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Stores across St. Louis have already felt the rush of customers attempting to prepare for the storm. Grocery stores are at the top of the list.
Schnucks said they are expecting to see an influx of people Tuesday, and have made plans to compensate the big crowd. Store manager Elma Hill said her store alone, got in 200 extra cases of product for the pending storm.
Dierbergs stated they modified their delivery schedule early this week to ensure they have ample supplies. Some of the hot ticket items are staples like milk, bread and eggs but also more practical weather-related items like ice melt, ice scrapers, hats and gloves.
Schnucks tells us their peak hours are from 4p.m. to 7p.m. and to avoid that timeframe to stay away from crowds.
