ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis is on the upswing, but hurdles still remain. In many areas across the city you still see abandoned and crumbing homes, buildings and eyesores. In some areas, it's block after block. It's the result of division and disinvestment over decades. However, one local lawmaker says she's making a change.
"We could walk and visit the stores and get whatever you needed," Thomasina Clarke said.
Clarke has lived in North City her entire life. She says she remembers Martin Luther King Drive very different when she was growing up. She tells News 4, it wasn't until the 70s she noticed things declining.
"Businesses began to leave, the population began to decrease, and things began to decline," Clarke explained.
Today, it's block after block of dilapidated buildings, empty shops and caution tape.
"It's been rough," William Jones said.
Jones owns MC Appliances on MLK and Taylor. It's one of the few businesses standing on the block.
"It's almost like it's a desert, you know, for food, fruit, groceries and stuff like that. You have to depend on the Dollar Stores and places like that," Jones said.
There are three grocery stores in range of MLK and Taylor. However, all of them are more than a mile away.
"That's quite a way, especially if you're on foot," State Representative Kimberly Ann Collins said.
Collins, who represents the 77th District and most of North City, says a lot of her constituents are the ones making the trek just to buy groceries. She said many of them are having to rely on Dollar General or convenience stores. She says that's why she's working to put a grocery store up, in the next three years, on MLK and Taylor.
"I'm hopeful we will put a full service, neighborhood, cooperative grocery store ran by residents of this neighborhood, employed by residents of this neighborhood," Collins said.
Collins grew up in North City, and says it's her mission to revitalize it. She says the catalyst to get a neighborhood thriving again starts with adequate food supply.
"Once we get this building knocked down, we'll go ahead and acquire that land and go ahead and move towards the stages we need to move in to get that grocery store up and running," Collins said.
News 4 talked with several residents and business owners who live near the potential intersection the grocery store would be built. They're all in favor of the idea.
"Any kind of store, especially a grocery store, brings people, and they like to live where they can shop and they like to live where the action is," Jones said.
Both Jones and Clarke say they would love to see investment into their neighborhood. They both are hopeful it can return back to what they remember.
"If people were to take an interest in this community, and refurbish the buildings, and assistance was given to people that are not as fortunate as others, there should be growth in the community. This would be a place where I think people would enjoy coming," Clarke said.
Collins says she's working now to get the funding for that grocery store. She says she plans to meet with the Missouri Grocers Association next week to iron out details. For now, the city has received federal funding for food support. We're told $1M is going toward community drive food production, processing and distribution. Another $1M will go toward food assistance.
