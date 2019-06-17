ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The building caddy-corner to Crown Candy Kitchen will soon have a new tenant: a grocery store run by a local urban farm operation.
Good Life Growing won a local startup contest two years ago years ago after they won a local start-up contest.
The idea was to offer locally-grown produce and takeout meals.
Parts of north St. Louis are known as food deserts, which means it can be difficult for those living there to get fresh produce or healthy meals.
In 2017, the owners of Good Life Growing told News 4 about how they wanted to fix that issue.
“We thought it would be cool to open up a grocery store that sources from other local microfarmers,” they said. “A lot of local vendors for things like meat, dairy, eggs.”
It's taken a while to get the building ready, but Good Life Growing is set to open later this month.
