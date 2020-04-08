RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Grocery delivery orders are soaring as more and more people decide to not risk going to the store by staying home.
Will the increase in business impact your order?
Plenty of viewers at home have reached out to News 4 about their online orders. In some cases, customers say what is delivered to them is not what’s on their order.
For the last few years, Tommy Karandjeff has run errands for his elderly neighbor, but instead of going to the grocery store last week, he opted to order via Instacart.
“I did not want to put myself at risk and she was more than supportive about those decisions,” said Karandjeff.
Once he logged into the app, he noticed long wait times and few delivery times. His order was delivered three days later, but not exactly as he expected.
“It was odd because I was expecting more bags at the doorstep and it was one with half the order.” Karandjeff says several items he ordered were missing and that he was never notified by Instacart.
Some News 4 viewers are also seeing few or no delivery times available and in some cases, the times are weeks away. And by the time the groceries come, some say it's not what they ordered.
With the spike in business, Karandjeff understands the stress employees are under and says he's willing to try Instacart again.
News 4 reached out to Instacart for a statement and we are still waiting to hear back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.