SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police are searching for two people who robbed an Instacart delivery driver Monday night.
Around 9:30, the grocery delivery driver pulled up to a home in the 3900 block of Russell Boulevard in the Shaw neighborhood when two men pointed a gun and demanded her keys.
Julia Gilbert ordered the groceries and saw the victim put her hands up as two men in hooded sweatshirts took her keys and a bag of groceries.
“As I looked out the window and noticed my driver was there with my groceries and there were two men on either side of her car. I saw her with her hands up so I assumed it was a hold-up situation,” said Gilbert.
Gilbert called 911 and police arrived quickly. But not before the two robbers took off in their black car driving west on Russell.
The victim made the smart move to remove her car’s battery so the thieves couldn’t come back and take the car. She was unharmed.
Dan Powell is the president of the Shaw Neighborhood Ownership Model and he says they are frustrated with the recent crime.
“We’re not seeing a lot of these cases being charged or the warrants being accepted,” said Powell.
Powell says his organization is working with neighbors who have surveillance cameras to ensure any video gets to police to help catch suspects and eventually end up with charges filed.
Investigators do not have a good description of the robbers who targeted the delivery driver and are asking anyone with video or information to contact St. Louis police.
Like many delivery drivers, Instacart does not allow their employees to carry guns, according to their website. A spokesperson says they are in contact with the victim and that safety is a top priority.
