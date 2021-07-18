ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A popular St. Louis store will be open for a while longer as the property comes off the market, months after St. Louisans thought they would be losing the city gem.
The building that’s home to Gringo Jones Imports is known for its bright patio, filled with its statues and sculptures. Inside, you can find pottery, antiques and so much more. It sits on Shaw near the Missouri Botanical Garden in south St. Louis City.
Leon Jones announced in April he'd be moving on from the store after 25 years. The property was listed for $600,000 and Jones was looking to move to southern Illinois but he couldn't get the building he wanted and the deal fell through. Jones also said hundreds of people told him to stay.
"We had people coming by saying, 'this is my favorite place, you can't leave," Jones said. Business is good Jones said, with new shipments of unique merchandise coming in regularly.
