ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis leaders are getting ready to fire up grills to bring the community together.

Starting Saturday, 62 churches throughout the St. Louis area will participate in the first Grill to Glory event. The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis hopes uniting neighborhoods through weekly cookouts will help curb violence.

"Right now if we don’t get involved, what we see going on, this slippery social slope that St. Louis is on, it only continues," James Clark with the Urban League said. "The police can not solve it. It’s up to families and neighborhoods and the anchor of every neighborhood is the church."

The Grill to Glory events will happen every Saturday starting at 11 a.m.

List of churches participating in Grills to Glory

Church Address
All Faith Church 4529 Emerson Ave. 63120
Bridge of Hope 4001 Cottage Ave. 63113
Christ Pilgrim Rest 1341 N. Kingshighway Blvd
Emmanuel Light 4935 Union Blvd, 63115
End Times Christian Assembly 4723 Dr Martin Luther King Dr
Grace Fellowship 7200 W. Florissant Ave
Greater Rising Star 1819 E Prairie Ave, 63113
Heavenly Bread MB Church 8449 Halls Ferry Road, 63147
Hopewell Baptist Church 915 Taylor Ave 63108
Jerusalem MB Church 5596 Ridge Ave, St. Louis, MO 63112
Keys To Life 4229 N Newstead Ave, 63115
Kingsland Christian Church
Lily of The Valley 5925 West Florissant Ave. 63136
Love Outreach Ministries
Message Church 3417 North 14th St. 6310
Mt Herald MB Church 3627 Sullivan Ave. 63107
Mt Zion ESTL 2235 Bond Ave, E St. Louis,IL62207
Mt. Paran MB Church 1620 Dr Zachary L Lee Ave ESTL, 62207
New Life Community Church 1919 State Street ESTL, IL 62205
Oil of God Ministries 4300 Gano Ave, St. Louis, MO 63107
Original Friendship 4560 St. Louis Ave.63115
Peace Tabernacle 3514 Oregon Ave, St. Louis, MO 63118
Pine Lawn Glen Echo 6502 Oxford Ln, St. Louis, MO 63121
Prodical House 546 Elm Ave Suite #1, 63144
River of Life Christian 12100 Larimore Rd, St. Louis, MO 63138
Shalom MB Churc 3309 Belt Ave, 63120
Southern Mission MB Church 2801 State Street ESTL, IL 62205
St Matthew Lutheran 5402 Wren Ave, St. Louis, MO 63120
St Paul AME 1260 Hamilton Ave.63112
Strangers Home MB Church 1401 Biddle St, St. Louis, MO 63106
Worldwide Ministries 12424 Lusher Rd. 63138
Abyssinian Baptist Church 2126 St. Louis Ave 63106
All Saints Baptist Church 4620 Page Blvd. 63113
Bethlehem MB Church 3506 Cass Ave, St. Louis, MO 63106
Christ Community Temple 3500 Northwood Ave. 63115
Emmanuel Light Ministries
Elmwood MB Church 5048 Dr. MLK Dr., 63113
Ephesus 5201 Thrush Ave. 63121
Equation Churc 4032 North 22nd St. 63107
Faith MBC 4738 Natural Bridge 63115
Friendly Temple 5515 Dr. Martin Luther King Bld.
Galilee Baptist Church 4300 Delmar Blvd. 63108
Greater St Mark 9950 Glen Owen 63136
Hope Nation International Church 4100 Cottage Ave. 63113
Jubilee Church 4231 N. Grand
Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church 915 Taylor Ave 63108
Lite of Jericho 5429 St. Louis Ave. 63120
Leonard MB Baptist Church 1100 North Compton Ave .63106
Mount Gideon MB Church 6505 Etzel Ave. 63130
Mt Bethel MB Church 1600 Belt Ave. 63120
Mt Zion MB Church 1440 So. Compton Ave
New Jerusalem #2 8629 Halls Ferry Rd. 63147
North Hills COGIC Church 1243 N. Hills Lane 63121
Open Door Christian Center 9501 Weyburn Dr, St. Louis, MO 63136
Original Friendship MB Church 4560 St. Louis Ave.63115
Parkside Area Christian Church 481 North 73rd St. Centreville Ill 62203
Reformation Church Of God In Christ 2910 N. Grand Ave. 63107
Progressive Baptist Church 3021 Franklin Ave 63106
San Francisco Temple 10191 Halls Ferry Road,63136
St. Alphonsus Rock 1118 N. Grand Ave
Shining Light Pentecostal Church 3054 Sheridan Ave, 63104
St Louis Dream Center 4324 Margaretta Ave.63115
St Paul Lutheran Church 2137 E. John Ave 63107
St. Paul Miracle Temple COGIC 2906 Marcus Ave
Temple of Faith 2631 Kienlen Ave 63121
True Witness Christian Centered Church 2122 Woodson Road, 63114

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

