ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis leaders are getting ready to fire up grills to bring the community together.
Starting Saturday, 62 churches throughout the St. Louis area will participate in the first Grill to Glory event. The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis hopes uniting neighborhoods through weekly cookouts will help curb violence.
"Right now if we don’t get involved, what we see going on, this slippery social slope that St. Louis is on, it only continues," James Clark with the Urban League said. "The police can not solve it. It’s up to families and neighborhoods and the anchor of every neighborhood is the church."
The Grill to Glory events will happen every Saturday starting at 11 a.m.
List of churches participating in Grills to Glory
|Church
|Address
|All Faith Church
|4529 Emerson Ave. 63120
|Bridge of Hope
|4001 Cottage Ave. 63113
|Christ Pilgrim Rest
|1341 N. Kingshighway Blvd
|Emmanuel Light
|4935 Union Blvd, 63115
|End Times Christian Assembly
|4723 Dr Martin Luther King Dr
|Grace Fellowship
|7200 W. Florissant Ave
|Greater Rising Star
|1819 E Prairie Ave, 63113
|Heavenly Bread MB Church
|8449 Halls Ferry Road, 63147
|Hopewell Baptist Church
|915 Taylor Ave 63108
|Jerusalem MB Church
|5596 Ridge Ave, St. Louis, MO 63112
|Keys To Life
|4229 N Newstead Ave, 63115
|Kingsland Christian Church
|Lily of The Valley
|5925 West Florissant Ave. 63136
|Love Outreach Ministries
|Message Church
|3417 North 14th St. 6310
|Mt Herald MB Church
|3627 Sullivan Ave. 63107
|Mt Zion ESTL
|2235 Bond Ave, E St. Louis,IL62207
|Mt. Paran MB Church
|1620 Dr Zachary L Lee Ave ESTL, 62207
|New Life Community Church
|1919 State Street ESTL, IL 62205
|Oil of God Ministries
|4300 Gano Ave, St. Louis, MO 63107
|Original Friendship
|4560 St. Louis Ave.63115
|Peace Tabernacle
|3514 Oregon Ave, St. Louis, MO 63118
|Pine Lawn Glen Echo
|6502 Oxford Ln, St. Louis, MO 63121
|Prodical House
|546 Elm Ave Suite #1, 63144
|River of Life Christian
|12100 Larimore Rd, St. Louis, MO 63138
|Shalom MB Churc
|3309 Belt Ave, 63120
|Southern Mission MB Church
|2801 State Street ESTL, IL 62205
|St Matthew Lutheran
|5402 Wren Ave, St. Louis, MO 63120
|St Paul AME
|1260 Hamilton Ave.63112
|Strangers Home MB Church
|1401 Biddle St, St. Louis, MO 63106
|Worldwide Ministries
|12424 Lusher Rd. 63138
|Abyssinian Baptist Church
|2126 St. Louis Ave 63106
|All Saints Baptist Church
|4620 Page Blvd. 63113
|Bethlehem MB Church
|3506 Cass Ave, St. Louis, MO 63106
|Christ Community Temple
|3500 Northwood Ave. 63115
|Emmanuel Light Ministries
|Elmwood MB Church
|5048 Dr. MLK Dr., 63113
|Ephesus
|5201 Thrush Ave. 63121
|Equation Churc
|4032 North 22nd St. 63107
|Faith MBC
|4738 Natural Bridge 63115
|Friendly Temple
|5515 Dr. Martin Luther King Bld.
|Galilee Baptist Church
|4300 Delmar Blvd. 63108
|Greater St Mark
|9950 Glen Owen 63136
|Hope Nation International Church
|4100 Cottage Ave. 63113
|Jubilee Church
|4231 N. Grand
|Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church
|915 Taylor Ave 63108
|Lite of Jericho
|5429 St. Louis Ave. 63120
|Leonard MB Baptist Church
|1100 North Compton Ave .63106
|Mount Gideon MB Church
|6505 Etzel Ave. 63130
|Mt Bethel MB Church
|1600 Belt Ave. 63120
|Mt Zion MB Church
|1440 So. Compton Ave
|New Jerusalem #2
|8629 Halls Ferry Rd. 63147
|North Hills COGIC Church
|1243 N. Hills Lane 63121
|Open Door Christian Center
|9501 Weyburn Dr, St. Louis, MO 63136
|Original Friendship MB Church
|4560 St. Louis Ave.63115
|Parkside Area Christian Church
|481 North 73rd St. Centreville Ill 62203
|Reformation Church Of God In Christ
|2910 N. Grand Ave. 63107
|Progressive Baptist Church
|3021 Franklin Ave 63106
|San Francisco Temple
|10191 Halls Ferry Road,63136
|St. Alphonsus Rock
|1118 N. Grand Ave
|Shining Light Pentecostal Church
|3054 Sheridan Ave, 63104
|St Louis Dream Center
|4324 Margaretta Ave.63115
|St Paul Lutheran Church
|2137 E. John Ave 63107
|St. Paul Miracle Temple COGIC
|2906 Marcus Ave
|Temple of Faith
|2631 Kienlen Ave 63121
|True Witness Christian Centered Church
|2122 Woodson Road, 63114
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.