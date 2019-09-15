TROY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- No injuries reported after a Greyhound bus caught on fire on Interstate 55 in the Metro East Sunday evening.
Police said the bus caught on fire on northbound I-55 about five miles north of Troy. The cause of the fire is still unclear. The bus wasn't involved in an accident.
Crews managed to put the fire out. Passengers were able to exit the bus in time and there are no reported injuries.
A Greyhound spokeswoman sent this statement to News 4:
We are thankful for the safety of our passengers and driver today following a thermal incident involving one of our buses. While we do not know the cause of the incident at this time, we can report there were no injuries. We are currently in the process of coordinating a relief bus to transport passengers to their next destination.
Northbound I-55 remains closed for drivers. Traffic is being rerouted to Route 143.
This is a developing situation. News 4 has a crew on the way and will update the story as more information becomes available.
