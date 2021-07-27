SULLIVAN, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A hand grenade was found by the side of the road in Sullivan, Mo. Tuesday.
Firefighters were called to a ditch next to Highway 185 N. where a hand grenade was found. Bomb and arson crews x-rayed the grenade and determined it was real.
The bomb squad later detonated the device.
