ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- One of the largest parks in St. Louis County got a little bigger Thursday, as a 156-acre expansion for Greensfelder Park became official.
The money to purchase the extra acreage came from the non profit The Conservation Fund. The new property includes grasslands, oak woodlands, and a small cave.
Greensfelder Park is located in west St. Louis County, north of Interstate 44 and west of Highway 109 just past 6 flags. Currently the park has more than 1,500 acres and 32 miles of trails.
