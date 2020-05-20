SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- COVID-19 has raised safety concerns about not only the air we breathe, but the food we eat.
A St. Louis City greenhouse is stepping up its safety measures in the food it supplies to local restaurants.
On the edge of Lafayette Square, you can find the Hamilton Farms Greenhouse.
Ben Wolf is the cultivation manager there and is in charge of the 1,500 square foot facility, but you won’t find soil in this greenhouse.
The plants are grown using air and water. Wolf uses a mineral mix that replaces the soil. Temperature, humidity, light are all carefully controlled. Since the pandemic, new precautions have been put into place.
“It's very important to me that we keep all the produce that comes out of this, this greenhouse as clean as we possibly can. In addition, we're following social distancing guidelines here, and not allowing people into the greenhouse who aren't needed to be in here. And I'm doing all the harvesting myself,” said Wolf.
The greenhouse, along with a nearby outdoor garden produce enough to supply the Hamilton Steakhouse, Pw Pizza, Vin de Set and Eleven Eleven Mississippi.
“When you look at the produce that can come in from elsewhere you know what's on trucks, but you're not sure exactly who's handling it. And so here we have one source, and we know exactly where, you know, to trace that so it's very nice and comforting to know that,” said Bob Colosimo, General Manager of Eleven Eleven Mississippi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.