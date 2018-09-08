GREENE COUNTY, Mo. - A Greene County sheriff's deputy died after his patrol car was washed off the road.
The Greene County sheriff said the Deputy Aaron Roberts had just responded to a 9-1-1 call northeast of Springfield, about 200 miles southwest of St. Louis. The deputy told dispatchers he was having trouble because of the heavy rainfall.
It took a couple hours for first responders to find the deputy's car. They say the area is known for dangerous flooding.
Police believe the water carried the car at least 50 yards downstream.
Governor Mike Parson gave his condolences in a tweet saying "We join in praying for the family of Deputy Roberts and the Greene County Sheriff's office - very sad to hear about this flooding accident."
Thoughts and prayers to the@GreeneCountySO after the passing of Deputy Aaron Roberts. Please remember their family, friends, and coworkers during this difficult time. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/uhgSrjJ9hX— MSHP Troop D (@MSHPTrooperD) September 8, 2018
Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill also spoke out over twitter, saying "I'm so sorry we lost Deputy Roberts to this tragic accident. My sincere condolences to his family and the entire Greene County Sheriff's Office."
The deputy leaves behind a wife and 7-year-old child.
A GoFundme account has been created for the deputy.
