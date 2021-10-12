GREENE COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A tornado touched down in Greene County, Illinois Monday afternoon and has been rated EF-2.
The National Weather Service damage survey completed Tuesday evening shows the storm was on the ground for 4 minutes and 3 miles from Wrights, Illinois north into rural Greene County, which is about 50 miles north of St. Louis. Estimated peak winds were 115 mph.
The National Weather Service (NWS) says the a confirmed tornado was spotted near Wrights, Ill/ and moved north. It touched down on a farm, destroying two large sheds and a silo. Farmer Andy Wright says his equipment was inside the sheds.
"Four tractors will be damaged. Two grain carts that we use on a daily basis in a harvest. Two grain loggers that are totally gone that would be used on a daily basis," he said.
2:50 pm -- This cell has produced a tornado across Greene County. Areas south and southeast of Jacksonville are in the path of this severe storm! #ILwx https://t.co/iJQnXOZ6RB— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) October 11, 2021
No injuries have been reported.
