ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Great Rivers Greenway is eying a historic stretch of St. Louis City for its latest trail.
The tracks will start on Enright and continue west, connecting to neighborhoods just north of Forest Park. The organization is surveying people before developing the Hodiamont streetcar tracks into a greenway.
There’s a lot of community support for the construction, but they are asking for more insight. They are asking for community participation in this survey by June 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.