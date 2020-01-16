ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Green Day will perform outside of the Enterprise Center before the NHL All-Star Game.
The band will perform a free concert at 14th and Market Street before the puck drop on Jan. 25. Fans wanting to attend the event will have to go through metal detectors and all bags will be subject to search. Gates to the concert area will open at 3 p.m. and the band will take the stage at 5 p.m.
A day before Green Day’s free concert, O.A.R. will take the same stage outside the Enterprise Center at 3:30 p.m. for a free performance.
The outside concert isn’t the only time Green Day will perform in St. Louis on All-Star Game Day, they are also scheduled to perform briefly inside the Enterprise Center during the second intermission of the All-Star Game.
For the most up-to-date schedule of All-Star Weekend events, fans should visit NHL.com/AllStar or download the NHL Fan Access™ App.
