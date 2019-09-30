ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Green Day will perform at the 2020 Honda NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis this January!
The NHL and Green Day announced Monday they had agreed to a two-year, cross-platform marketing and promotional partnership. The Grammy-Award winning band’s yet-to-be released song “Fire, Ready, Aim” off of their upcoming 13th studio album will be the opening theme song for NBCSN’s Wednesday Night Hockey. Songs from the band's new album will also be featured in game highlights and in-arena jumbotron content created by the NHL.
“Green Day is the perfect band for the NHL. Their music fits so perfectly with the energy, speed and power that we witness on the ice and each and every night,” said NHL Chief Content Officer and Executive Vice President Steve Mayer. “We are so excited to start this partnership with the NBC Sports open. It was so much fun to shoot and we think our fans will love it.”
The Honda NHL All-Star Game will take place at the Enterprise Center on Saturday, Jan. 25.
