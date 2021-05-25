ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Greekfest will return to St. Louis County this weekend!
Assumption Greek Orthodox Church at 1755 Des Peres Road will have curbside pick up for 2021. From May 28-31 hungry diners will be able to pull up to the church to have the delicious food delivered to their car. The event runs 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday and from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Memorial Day.
Online orders can be placed beginning Tuesday. Click here for more details or to place an order.
