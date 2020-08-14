SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Friday, the Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health sounded the alarm about the number of COVID-19 cases in the Metro East.
Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said the area has a very high positivity rate, or the percentage of positive cases in a given time period.
Right now, the state has a five percent positivity rate. The Metro East is above eight percent.
READ: Gov. Pritzker warns Illinois residents about traveling to Missouri
Ezike said one of the metrics the state is tracking is that if it has a positivity rate greater than eight percent for three straight days, then officials would likely consider rollbacks and restrictions.
"This is my greatest area of concern, the Metro East, is in terms of high positivity rate. We’re very focused on this, having a lot of conversations talking to local officials and mayors, have had several meetings," she said.
She said overall, Illinois has seen a steady increase of cases over the last seven months, and the group seeing the highest number of cases right now is those 20-29-years-old.
"We've heard about crowded bars, we've heard about large party buses, large gatherings without masks or social distancing. Want to remind everyone how important that is that if you have signs, even if it seems like allergies, that might be COVID symptoms," Ezike said.
Ezike also said the state hasn't seen a dramatic increase in hospitalizations the last few weeks, but has seen a slight increase in emergency room visits.
