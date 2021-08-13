ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Greater St. Louis Book Fair had to close its doors Friday after losing power due to Thursday's storm.
Officials with the fair said it should continue on Saturday. This should've been their 72nd annual one but it's the 71st because last year's fair was canceled due to the pandemic.
The fair kicked off on Thursday and will run through Monday, Aug. 16 at the WC Kennedy Recreation Center in south St. Louis County.
The items at the fair are donated from people in the community and then sold back to the community. The money raised is then donated to various St. Louis non-profits throughout the area that have a relationship to literacy and education. Click here to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.