BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Great Train Show is scheduled to stop by the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center from July 27-28.
Great Train Show is the nation's only coast-to-coast model railroad train show, and features huge operating model train displays, hundreds of tables of trains for sale, train rides for kids, door prize giveaways and much more.
The show runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28.
Admission is free for children 11 and under, and they do not require a ticket. Adult admission is $10 on Saturday or $9 on Sunday. Saturday tickets are valid for both days. On-site ticket sales are cash only. Parking is free.
Tickets are available online here.
