ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Great Rivers Greenway is buying a derelict garage, hoping to build a park in its place.
The garage is located on Laclede's Landing. Organizers are looking to build a family friendly park in its place. The garage was previously inundated by floodwaters. It was forced to close more than two years ago.
Great Rivers Greenway hopes to tear down the garage as soon as possible, but is still looking to secure funding to create the park.
