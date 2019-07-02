GRAFTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Great River Road (Illinois Route 100) from Alton to Grafton is set to re-open Wednesday at noon as floodwater continues to recede.
The road had been closed for more than a month due to flooding. The water from the Mississippi River is leaving behind a mess as businesses and road crews clean up. Some businesses have not been able to open at all during the summer.
The City of Grafton wants everyone to know that they are open for July 4 week. The fireworks show is set for Saturday night and many bars, restaurants and inns along Route 100 hope tourists will visit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.