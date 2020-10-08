DES MOINES, IA (KCCI / CNN) – A 59-year-old Iowa man is facing kidnapping charges after the car he drove off in had a small child and the boy’s great grandmother in the backseat.
The suspect wasn’t hard to find because the woman used her phone to quickly summon help.
"I went inside to get some donuts and I came out to no car and a phone call from my grandma screaming, 'where are you taking me, where are you taking me?'" said Desirae Dupree.
Dupree is still in shock. She said her grandmother, Loretta Braddy, and her 2-year-old son were kidnapped outside of a QuikTrip in Des Moines Tuesday morning.
"My heart just stopped; I froze,” said Dupree. “I didn't know what to think, I just started thinking the worst like what is he doing to do to my grandma and my son?”
According to police, Bruce Beehler jumped in the front seat of the SUV and drove off with the woman and child still in the back.
"I said you need to stop, really, you need to stop the car. He just kept right on and that's when I started getting like this is for real. This man is kidnapping us,” Braddy recalled.
Braddy quickly called her granddaughter and told her where the suspect was driving. Dupree then called police and stayed on the phone with both.
"He is in the driver's seat and I’m right behind him and I'm just telling him where I'm at and he didn't say anything,” Braddy said.
Braddy said she didn’t feel like she was in too much danger because the alleged kidnapper didn’t say much. Within a few minutes, officers spotted the stolen SUV.
"To see her remain that levelheaded, where she was able to get on the phone, make that call and keep her bearings about her so that she could get her help, that's amazing to us,” Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said.
The suspect could face up to 50 years to life in prison if convicted.
