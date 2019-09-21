ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Great Forest Park Balloon Race has been called off due to strong winds.
Organizers say ropes lines have been opened so those attending can still meet the pilots.
Festivities will continue until 6:00 p.m.
