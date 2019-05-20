DOVER, N.J. (CNN) -- A teenager in New Jersey is recovering after a brutal arrest captured on video.
The cell phone video is graphic.
In it, a Dover police officer punched a teenager in the head repeatedly while he's on the ground, while the officer has his arm around the teen’s neck.
The officer can be heard ordering the teen to roll over onto his stomach despite the video showing another officer on top of the suspect and others holding him down, making it impossible to turn over.
Cyprian Luke who is now in custody after being punched and arrested.
"I know that there was multiple blows, there was multiple macings,” he said. “After that, they were dragging me to the ambulance because I couldn't walk."
It happened around 2 a.m. Saturday when Luke and his friend were on their way to get a tattoo.
They were right in front of the police station when cyprian was confronted.
Police say they had an arrest warrant for him on a domestic case, but witnesses said the officers never informed Luke of that.
"They didn't tell him they had a warrant for his arrest. They just tackled him to the ground. They pepper-sprayed him and he wasn't resisting at all,” said Christopher Luke, Cyprian’s brother. “He was trying to cover his face cause they kept punching him."
