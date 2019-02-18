ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after a video circulated around the St. Louis area of a woman roughly handling a toddler.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department sent its Child Abuse Division and located the child. He is now at a hospital for a medical checkup.
The woman captured in the video is still at large. The relationship between the woman and the child has not been confirmed yet.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Child Abuse Division directly at 314-444-5358.
