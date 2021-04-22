PORT ALLEN, LA (WAFB) – Body camera video captured the intense moment Port Allen Officer Nolan Dehon tased 67-year-old Izell Richardson Jr.
Police arrived at Richardson’s home last month after he broke a window in the home he shares with his sister. The footage captured by the body camera shows Officer Dehon threaten Richardson.
“Scream again, go ahead, scream,” Dehon is heard saying. Once Richardson starts screaming for help, Dehon unleashes his taser twice within 10 seconds.
The more than 45-minute body camera video shows the officer still arguing with Richardson after he’s at the police department, even as emergency crews rush the man to the hospital.
The Port Allen city council is set to decide whether Dehon will keep his job on May 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.