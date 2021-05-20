ANCHORAGE (CNN.com) -- An Alaska man is recovering in the hospital after an encounter with a brown bear. He survived in a rural area with major injuries for an hour before rescuers located him.
"All of a sudden, I looked over, and about thirty feet away, there was this nice-sized brown bear," said Allen Minish. "It looked at me, and it came at me."
The 61-year-old was mauled by a bear while surveying land for work near Gulkana Tuesday. Minish is currently inside a small room at Providence Alaska Medical Center, detailing his harrowing experience from a hospital bed.
"So I grabbed his lower jaw [and he] punctured my hand with a lower molar, but he couldn't close his mouth. And all he did was barely scratch the top of my hand with his upper one," Minish said. "Then he twisted his head so fast, it knocked my hand free, and when he did that, he lunged, grabbed my head, took the first bite, relaxed, and then he took the second bite, that was stronger."
Minish was left with around 100 stitches on his head, gashes across his body and a trauma overall. But most important, he said he wants people to learn from his experience to always be bear aware.
"The bear was a male bear, wasn't doing anything wrong, was just walking. He was 2.5 to 3 feet at the shoulder, 4-6 years old, a brown bear. It was just wrong place, wrong time for me and the bear is what it was," Minish said. "I'm trying to keep it upbeat as much as I can, I've tried not to wallow in self-pity and pain. It doesn't do me any good since I decided I was going to live. so that was it."
Hospital officials have described Minish's condition as good and he's hoping to get out of the hospital soon and return to work as early as next week.
