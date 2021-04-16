ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Grant’s Farm is bracing to welcome back guests for the first time in 2021 with a one-of-a-kind animal excursion.
For $350 a group of up to 10 people will be able to venture into areas that are unreachable by tram. On the “Deer Park Adventure” guests will have an opportunity to hand-feed various animals, including Water Buffalo and Watusi, and bottle-feed the goats.
The price for the private excursion includes two parking spots and a cooler of sodas/waters. Guests can also upgrade their adventure with a snack pack or cooler of Anheuser-Busch products for an additional fee.
Bookings are open now for the “Deer Park Adventure,” which will be available beginning May 1 on Tuesdays thru Sundays. Click here for more details.
