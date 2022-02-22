ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A well-known St. Louis attraction is planning to host a job fair and interviews on-site on Saturday, March 5, at 10 a.m.
Grants Farm is hiring for 225 seasonal positions. The starting pay will start at $12 per hour and will be more for food service positions.
Open positions include animal care, tour guides, guest relations, merchandise, and bartending. Team members will receive discounts on food and merchandise, and they can request shifts and days off.
Job descriptions are posted online on Grant Farm’s career website.
