ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Fans looking to meet the Clydesdales will once again have a chance at the end of this month. Grant's Farm will fully reopen May 28, opening from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
According to a release, "Guests can expect to find familiar favorites including tram rides through the park, carousel rides, animal shows, goat feeding, renovated and expanded Parakeet feeding, camel rides, Clydesdale Stables, Tier Garten and Hospitality Bar (for guests21 and older). The first Friday Nights at the Farm is sponsored by Together Credit Union, also kicks off May 28."
To ensure safety, guests are required to make parking reservations at GrantsFarm.com. Those looking to go to Grant's Farm can reserve a 30-minute arrival time window between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Once at the park, guests can stay as long as they like for the day. Their are 80 spots available per 30-minute window.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.