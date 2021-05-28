ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A longstanding St. Louis tradition will fully reopen its doors to the public on Friday, after being largely closed since October of 2019.
Grant's Farm will welcome visitors back beginning Friday, May 28th, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week through August 22, 2021.
New this year, reservations will be required ahead of time, allowing farm operators to safely control the number of people inside at one time.
"We're trying to avoid those bottleneck lines," said Scott Smith, general manager of Grant's Farm. "We've learned a lot over the last year of being closed and we've got it so that we can provide a really enjoyable experience."
Fully vaccinated guests are not required to wear masks and neither are children under the age of nine. Anyone else who is unvaccinated, or not fully vaccinated, must wear a mask. Social distancing will also take place around the farm.
All of the longtime favorite activities will remain, including tram rides, carousel rides, animal shows, goat feeding, camel rides and the Deer Park.
New this year is a renovated Parakeet feeding experience as well as a dairy calves situated within a hands-on learning experience, where children can learn how to milk a cow and the ins-and-outs of dairy farm production.
This year, Friday Nights at the Farm is sponsored by Together Credit Union and kicks off this Friday with reservations required.
To make a reservation, visit www.grantsfarm.com. Once there, you can reserve and pay for a parking space that serves as your reservation. There are 80 reservations during each 30-minute window. Once inside, guests can enjoy the farm for as long as they like.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.