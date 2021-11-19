ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Grant’s Farm is lighting up the holidays!
From Nov. 19 until Jan. 2, guests can drive through the St. Louis staple’s holiday light display. This is only the second time in Grant’s farm 67-year history they have welcomed the public to drive through the park for a holiday lights display. This year, there will be a new sight for visitors to see: The Busch Family Estate lit up.
Reservations are required. The park is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve. Tickets start at $39 per vehicle. Click here for more details and to make a reservation.
