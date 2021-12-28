Grant's Farm Holiday Lights raising money to help tornado victims

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The final two nights of the Grant’s Farm Holiday Lights will raise funds for tornado victims.
The Busch Family Ownership Group announced Tuesday that proceeds from ticket purchases to the drive-through experience on Jan. 1 or Jan. 2 will be donated to the St. Louis chapter of the American Red Cross, earmarked for tornado relief.
“We’re encouraging the community to get involved in supporting the families who lost their homes and personal belongings in the devastating tornadoes,” said Trudy Busch Valentine, who grew up on Grant’s Farm and is one of five Busch family members who are now operating the park. “We thought that donating revenue from ticket sales would be a good way we can all come together to make a difference.”
Click here to purchase tickets.
