ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Thursday, visitors will see Grant's Farm like they've never seen it before.
There will be ghosts and ghouls popping up where deer normally roam, as the attraction got a Halloween makeover ahead of re-opening their doors.
Closed to the public since early March, the idea is a way to get people back with a drive-through Halloween experience.
While they didn't want to give away too many of the scares in the daylight, News 4's Steve Harris was was able to get a peek at a handful of haunts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.