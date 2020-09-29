Grant's Farm opens Thursday for the first time since March and will be filled with ghosts and ghouls.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Thursday, visitors will see Grant's Farm like they've never seen it before.

There will be ghosts and ghouls popping up where deer normally roam, as the attraction got a Halloween makeover ahead of re-opening their doors.

Closed to the public since early March, the idea is a way to get people back with a drive-through Halloween experience. 

While they didn't want to give away too many of the scares in the daylight, News 4's Steve Harris was was able to get a peek at a handful of haunts.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.