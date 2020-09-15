SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Grant’s Farm has been closed in recent months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the attraction will soon be reopening.
Tuesday, Grant’s Farm announced it will be re-opening October 1, and will be welcoming guests for its first-ever Halloween Drive-Thru Experience, which will last until the end of the month.
Visitors will be able to experience nine different spooky experiences, all from their car.
The hours are as follows:
- October 1- October 11: Thursday and Sunday from 7pm – 10pm, and Friday and Saturday from 7pm – 11 pm
- October 15 -Oct 31: Thursday and Sunday from 6:30pm – 10pm and Friday and Sunday 6:30pm – 11 pm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.