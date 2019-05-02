ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Grant’s Farm will open for its 65th season Friday!
This year will mark the first the St. Louis attraction will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays. In addition, extended Friday hours will return between May 17 through the end of August, during which Grant’s Farm will close at 10 p.m.
Click here for more information about Grant’s Farm.
