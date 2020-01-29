ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Thursday, Grant's Farm is hosting its first ever food and beer pairing experience.
It's something Grant's Farm wants to do monthly for guests through April.
Each month will have a different theme to highlight the season with expertly-paired dishes and a variety of beers from Anheuser-Busch.
This month's theme is “football favorites” ahead of the Super Bowl. The food items include:
-Bavarian Pretzels complemented with Budweiser-infused pub cheese
-Creamy Budweiser beer cheese soup
-Comforting Budweiser chili
-A build-your-own nacho bar with gourmet toppings
-A slider action station, where guests can create their own custom sliders
-An assortment of cookies and ice cream, including oatmeal raisin and chocolate chip cookies, and chocolate and vanilla ice cream
It will be served buffet style.
The hope is to bring people to the farm in the offseason.
Thursday's event goes from 6:30 to 9:30 and attendees must buy tickets ahead of time. Those interested can purchase their tickets online at GrantsFarm.com for $50 per person.
