ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Grant's Farm announced Friday the death of one of their elephants, Max.
Max's death is the third in December and the fourth of 2018. On December 5, Grant's Farm announced Toby and Mickey died. In March, Bud passed away from bacterial Pneumonia.
Grant's Farm said in a Facebook post that Max had been monitored by staff and showed no signs of concern. They speculate that, as a herd animal, he was impacted by the deaths of Toby and Mickey.
Max was 14 years old and had been in St. Louis since 2013.
"There's nothing that's going on wrong at Grant's Farm," explained Julia Mize, the Vice President of Grant's Farm. "We have the best animal staff taking care of our animals, not only the folks that are employed by grants farm but we have specialists that consult with us with all of our animals."
Officials say necropolises were done on the animals but it could be months before the exact causes of death are known.
They did announce Friday they will not be bringing any more elephants to Grant's Farm.
"The passing of our elephants has been heartbreaking for our Grant’s Farm family," they wrote online. "We appreciate the outpouring of love and support. As we cherish Max’s memory, please share your favorite photos and stories of him."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.