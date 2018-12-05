ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two of the African elephants at Grant’s Farm have died.
Wednesday morning, Grant’s Farm officials said Toby, 38, and Mickey, 34, were closely monitored by veterinary staff. They also said their deaths do not appear to be related.
Grant’s Farm staff said Mickey, a female African elephant, had been suffering from a brain tumor for the past several years. They also said Toby lived 14 years longer than the 24-year median age for a male African elephant.
“We are grateful for the people and organizations who have come together to support Grant’s Farm and our elephants, and thank you for all of your support during this difficult time,” read a portion of the Grant’s Farm announcement.
