PINE LAWN, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Some students in the Jennings School District got their day off to the right foot as the school delivered breakfast to them Tuesday morning.
Breakfast was delivered to students at Barack Obama Elementary School. Students will now get breakfast every morning thanks to $107,000 grant awarded to the Normandy School District.
The school breakfast program allows kids to focus on learning instead of empty stomachs.
“I’ll be able to think and my brain power will be stronger,” said 6th grader Zachary Piphus.
Operation Food Search notes that nearly 1 in 5 children in Missouri live in households that struggle with hunger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.