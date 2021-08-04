GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Granite City has announced what they will do with $6.8 million in American Rescue Plan funding.
Mayor Mike Parkinson and the Granite City Council announced Wednesday the funds will be used for storm water prevention projects and to address cybersecurity.
The storm sewer improvements were decided on based on historical data and identified in the 1960 Granite City Storm Water Relief Improvements study. In 2019, relentless rain caused flooding in the city that damaged homes and left cars disabled.
By next summer the city is expected to receive $16.8 million in American Rescue Plan funding. All money is required to be obligated by December 2024 and spent by December 2026.
