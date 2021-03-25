GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Granite City High School teacher was indicted by a Grand Jury Thursday on allegations he sexually abused seven students.
John Manoogian, 59, of Granite City, is charged with seven counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse and five counts of Battery. Manoogian is currently on leave from the school. The victims, State's Attorney Tom Haine said, were all male students, between the ages of 14 and 16.
“It takes real courage for a young person to report sexual abuse by a teacher,” Haine said in a media release announcing the charges. “My office will prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law. Abuse of trust by those placed in responsibility over children has no place in Madison County.”
Prosecutors said their investigation began in February 2020 after three students came forward with allegations Manoogian had engaged in acts of sexual conduct. Throughout the investigation, additional victims came forward. Charging documents say all acts of abuse were done over the clothing of victims and most of the abuse occurred at the high school.
No other information was immediately made immediately.
