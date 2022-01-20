GRANITE CITY (KMOV.com) -- Granite City schools will return to in person learning Monday, the district said in a statement.
Superintendent Stephanie M. Cann said in the statement that enough staff and bus drivers are available to move kids back to the classroom. Cann also said student-athletes can have two spectators at home games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.