GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Granite City School District has fired a district employee over racially-charged comments on Facebook.
According to a letter sent by Superintendent Stephanie M. Cann, the district decided to “sever ties” with the employee and the action will be ratified during the Board of Education meeting on Aug. 25.
School officials have not released details about the social media posts or the employee, but the Belleville News Democrat reports the employee was the assistance girls varsity basketball coach and her comments included characterizing Black Lives Matter protesters as criminals and terrorists.
“The Granite City School District #9 has no tolerance for racism, bigotry, or hateful acts or words,” Cann wrote.
In addition, Cann said the district will continue to partner with members of the community to “embrace the diversity that embodies the Granite City community.”
