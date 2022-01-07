Granite City School District using school buses to deliver food to students

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – During the pause of in-person learning, the Granite City School District is making sure students stay fed.
The school district is using school buses to deliver students the breakfast and lunch they would receive on a normal school day.
Students can also pick up their meals from their school between 7:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
