GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Granite City School District announced Wednesday its bus transportation will resume normal operations for all routes at all schools on Nov. 1.

The school district had to start its own recruitment efforts for bus drivers after finding itself in a bind with a shortage of workers. The end of that process is now in sight after the district lost more than 40 drivers in the last two years.

"The end of this crisis is a relief for our community," the letter said. "Thank you for your support as we faced this unprecedented challenge."

Granite City School District pleading for bus drivers as 3,000 students currently without bus service Right now, about 3,000 students across the district do not have access to a bus to get them to and from school. While some families are able to adapt, others are forced to miss school.

The letter also said in order to add all routes, there will not be as many substitute drivers to cover routes if drivers miss a day. That could result in routes being cancelled occasionally or combined with other routes.