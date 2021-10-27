First Student bus generic

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Granite City School District announced Wednesday its bus transportation will resume normal operations for all routes at all schools on Nov. 1.

The school district had to start its own recruitment efforts for bus drivers after finding itself in a bind with a shortage of workers. The end of that process is now in sight after the district lost more than 40 drivers in the last two years.

"The end of this crisis is a relief for our community," the letter said. "Thank you for your support as we faced this unprecedented challenge."

The letter also said in order to add all routes, there will not be as many substitute drivers to cover routes if drivers miss a day. That could result in routes being cancelled occasionally or combined with other routes. 

