GRANITE CITY, ILL. (KMOV.com) -- Underprivileged kids in a Metro East city jumped into police cars Sunday morning and taken away to toy stores to pick up some Christmas gifts.
The second annual Shop With A Cop event in Granite City saw 25 children from underprivileged homes accompanied by Granite City and Pontoon Beach police officers to do some Christmas shopping. The officers allowed them to play with the lights and sirens on the way there.
The officers met the kids at the Granite City Township Building at 9:30 a.m. before heading to Wal-Mart in a caravan of 15 to 20 cars.
One officer was paired with one child for the event, roaming the aisles with a 175 dollar spending budget.
Granite City officer Nick Roberts was paired with 8-year-old Sophia Amant.
“My favorite thing is getting them things that’s going to help them out,” Roberts said. “Things they don’t have the opportunity to get, like a new backpack they can take to school and feel proud to have something new on their back.”
After shopping, the officers went with the children back to the township hall where they and their families were thrown a pizza party.
It’s an event like this that not only brings joy to kids on the holidays, but also allows them to bond with police officers in a positive environment.
